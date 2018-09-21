Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded September 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded September 10, 2018            60   N/A TERRY, DAVID  et ano to JOHNSON, LASHAY  et ano Property Address: , Liber: 12079  Page: 263 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1   Brighton STONER, MARY CLAIRE et ano to CHENG, YAO  et ano Property Address: 850 HIGHLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12079  Page: 427 Tax Account: 136.07-1-66.14 Full Sale Price: $589,000 COSTA, SUSAN L to STRAIT, NICOLE G et ano Property Address: 285 ...

