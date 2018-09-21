Don't Miss
Ex-aide to Cuomo gets six years in prison

By: The Associated Press Jim Mustian and David Klepper September 21, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide so close to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that he considered him like a brother was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for fraud and accepting bribes. The judge said she hopes the punishment "will be heard in Albany." U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni noted that the ...

