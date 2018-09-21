Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   ALLEN, CYNTHIA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $64,534.25 BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,829.03 BERES, MATTHEW J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,455.28 CARLISAS HOME AWAY FROM HOME DAYCAR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,567.71 CONTROL DESIGN SOLUTIONS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $129,089.43 DANIEL, WILLIE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,389.53 INGRASSIO, JOSEPH Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,234.07 REYES, ...

