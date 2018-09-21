Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 10, 2018

September 21, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   JOHNSON, DAVID J 27 MEADOW FARM SOUTH, ROCHESTER, NY 14514 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 JOHNSON, IAN 9 CORWIN AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: HANOCH, ELI Amount: $380.00 JOHNSON, JERMINE G 285 ORMOND STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605-3024 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

