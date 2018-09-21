Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judicial candidates meet at GRAWA forum

Judicial candidates meet at GRAWA forum

Five candidates share ideas during luncheon

By: Bennett Loudon September 21, 2018 0

Five judicial candidates participated in a luncheon forum Thursday sponsored by the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys and hosted by Nixon Peabody LLP. Participants included: Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio Fatimat Reid Zuleika Z. Shepard Wheatland Town Justice Nicole E. Bayly Michael Lopez Ciaccio, who is running for a state Supreme Court seat in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo