Kavanaugh accuser won’t testify Monday but open to doing so later next week

By: The Washington Post Seung Min Kim, Josh Dawsey, and Emma Brown September 21, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - An attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, said Thursday that her appearing at a hearing on Monday to detail her claims is "not possible" but she could testify later in the week. Debra Katz, Ford's lawyer, relayed ...

