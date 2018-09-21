Don't Miss
Lis Pendens for September 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2018 0

Lis Pendens A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation   AMERICAN FINANCIAL RESOURCES INC v JACKSON, ERIN MICHELLE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON v OGDEN, DAVID DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY v CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA WELLS FARGO BANK ...

