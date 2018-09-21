Don't Miss
Michael Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation

Michael Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation

By: The Associated Press Michael Balsamo September 21, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer says he is providing "critical information" as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other charges last month, said Thursday he ...

