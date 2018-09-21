Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 10, 2018            64   Brighton CHENG, YAO & DAHAO, GUO Property Address: 850 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3155 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $429,000.00 DEBRUYNE, AMY R & DEBRUYNE, DAVID G Property Address: 348 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3346 Lender: JAMES M DYS Amount: $60,000.00   Churchville CURLETTA, LAVINIA J & CURLETTA, MARK A Property Address: 148 MALLOCH RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9541 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $100,000.00 CHARLES, FORTY ...

