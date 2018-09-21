Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Witness tampering: United States v. Sampson

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Witness tampering Endeavor to tamper with a witness – Obstruction of justice – Mens rea – Jury charge United States v. Sampson 17-0343-cr Judges Cabranes, Livingston, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict finding him guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal agents. Ruling: The Second ...

