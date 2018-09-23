Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded September 11, 2018

Deeds Recorded September 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded September 11, 2018            65   Brighton COLLISS, GLENN  to COLLISS, GLENN  et ano Property Address: 625 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12080  Page: 10 Tax Account: 150.13-2-87/5C Full Sale Price: $1 DEJESUS-RUEFF, VICENTE  et ano to SHAPIRO, KELLY I et ano Property Address: 796 HILLSIDE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12079  Page: 457 Tax Account: 137.07-1-2 Full Sale Price: $249,900   Chili INSCHO, ROXANA  et ano to BROWN, JONATHAN T ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo