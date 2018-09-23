Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 10, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   IVERY, TYWAYNE 1515 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-7007 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 JOINER, STEVEN L 165 ANTHONY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619-1703 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 KLEJMENT, DEAN L 52 WILDER TERRACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612-2147 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo