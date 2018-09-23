Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded September 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 11, 2018            75   N/A SERENO, KALI C & TROUP, NICHOLAS M Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $117,000.00 SOLCZ, EDWARD J & SOLCZ, LAURIE B Property Address: N/A Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 GRAHAM, DELLA Property Address: N/A Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00   Brockport SAGE, JEREMY D & SAGE, SARA HC Property Address: 20 LARRIGAN XING, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9652 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

