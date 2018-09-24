Don't Miss
Court Calendars for September 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Rochester Housing Authority v Samaria McKinnon, 217 Troup St – Ernest D Santoro 9:30 a.m. 1—Iona Cuyler v Willie Williams, 361 Ellison St – Paul M Aloi 2—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Ciarra Boyd, et al, 44 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 3—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Felisha Barnes, et al, 118 ...

