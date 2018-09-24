Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded September 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded September 12, 2018            65   Brighton GREENE, KAY K to REMINGTON, ROY B Property Address: 674 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12080  Page: 394 Tax Account: 150.13-2-31/2E Full Sale Price: $115,000 HOWELL, CHRIS  et ano to GILROY, DANIEL XAVIER et ano Property Address: 35 OAK LANE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12080  Page: 151 Tax Account: 138.05-1-35 Full Sale Price: $485,000 ROBERTI, PETER  et al to PJR PROPERTIES LLC Property ...

