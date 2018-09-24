Don't Miss
Mayor Warren names new 911 director

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2018 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren has appointed named Michael Cerretto, a lieutenant colonel in the New York State Police, as director of Rochester’s Emergency Communications Department, which operates the 911 call center. “With his extensive experience and accomplished career as a first responder, I am confident that Mike Cerretto will bring his leadership skills and public ...

