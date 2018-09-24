Don't Miss
Meet Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer Debra Katz

'Nerves of steel' and proud to be among the 'Top 10 Plaintiff's Attorneys to Fear Most'

By: The Washington Post Isaac Stanley-Becker September 24, 2018 0

In a large lecture course about evidence - how to properly assess it, and the rules for applying it - a student at the University of Wisconsin Law School in the early 1980s stood out to professor Frank Tuerkheimer. What she possessed, the law professor said, was not simply "book smarts" but also keen judgment, as ...

