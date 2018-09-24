Don't Miss
Public meetings on legal pot to be held in New York City

By: The Associated Press September 24, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is hosting three public listening sessions this week in New York City to gather input on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana. The meetings are scheduled for Monday in Queens, Tuesday in Brooklyn and Wednesday on Staten Island. Several listening sessions have already been held upstate, and more are planned throughout ...

