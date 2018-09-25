Don't Miss
Home / Law / Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault

Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault

By: The Associated Press MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK September 25, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — His Hollywood career and good-guy image in ruins, an 81-year-old Bill Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, becoming the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison. The punishment all but completed the dizzying, late-in-life fall from grace ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo