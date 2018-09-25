Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded September 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded September 13, 2018            51   Brighton HUSSAR, JASON T et ano to HUSSAR, JASON T Property Address: 281 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12081  Page: 33 Tax Account: 137.09-3-66 Full Sale Price: $1 ANDZER, NORMA J to ANDZER, NORMA J et ano Property Address: 10 DUNROVIN LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12081  Page: 250 Tax Account: 150.10-4-24 Full Sale Price: $1 BEICH, ANN E et al to SALVATO, ...

