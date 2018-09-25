Ex-med school chief admits to padding compensation by $250,000

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press September 25, 2018 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The former president of a New York state academic medical center has pleaded guilty to illegally padding his compensation by nearly $250,000. State officials say Dr. David Smith, former leader of the State University of New York's Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, pleaded guilty Monday in city court to official misconduct. Smith ...

