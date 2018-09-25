Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   ABRAMS, ELISHA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,299.09 BICEK, ESTHER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,616.28 BRIC ENGINEERED SYSTEMS LIMITED Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,000.00 BUZZ AND BEE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,162.19 C&C CREATIONS OF ROCHESTER INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,688.20 CARLISAS HOME AWAY FROM HOME DAYCAR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,572.61 G&G ...

