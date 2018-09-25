Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Labor Law: Salahuddin v. Craver

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Private rights of action – Employee pay – Counterclaims Salahuddin v. Craver CA 18-00235 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendants allegedly embezzled over $100,000 from the plaintiffs, their former employers. The plaintiffs commenced an action for fraud, conversion, and breach of fiduciary duty. The defendants counterclaimed ...

