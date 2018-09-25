Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘How’d you find me?’: Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm

‘How’d you find me?’: Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm

By: The Washington Post Gabriel Pogrund, Carol D. Leonnig, and Aaron C. Davis September 25, 2018 0

BETHANY BEACH, Del. -- Mark Judge has been conspicuously absent for more than a week: Named as the only witness to an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he has not been seen and has said little beyond a statement released by a lawyer saying he recalled no such incident. A high school ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo