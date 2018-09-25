Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 13, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 13, 2018

September 25, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALLEN, PRECIOUS 384 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-5231 Favor: LONG POND VENTURE LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $2,916.65 FRITH, RONALD G 287 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORPORATION Attorney: LACY ...

