Mortgages Recorded September 13, 2018

Mortgages Recorded September 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 13, 2018            55   N/A BELCASTRO, UMBERTO & BELLCASTRO, UMBERTO Property Address: N/A Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $186,000.00   Brighton NOLL, DANIEL P & NOLL, REBECCA Property Address: 59 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2766 Lender: GENESEE COOP FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Brockport BOMBAY, TROY & CLAPPER, MARCELA Property Address: 8 AMENITY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1580 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Churchville SIETMANN, THOMAS J & SIETMANN, THOMAS J Property ...

