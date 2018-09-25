Don't Miss
New York state makes it illegal to lease dogs and cats

By: The Associated Press September 25, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will soon make it illegal to finance the purchase of dogs, cats or other companion animals through lease-to-own schemes. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed legislation taking effect in 90 days that will ban the practice of using a pet as security for financing agreements with pet dealers. Animal ...

