Home / Law / State grant has no takers

State grant has no takers

Funds would provide lawyers to poor parents

By: Bennett Loudon September 25, 2018 0

A state agency couldn’t find a county willing to accept $2.6 million to help poor parents in Family Court. Last year, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo turned down the funding because the money would have paid for attorneys to represent indigent parents much earlier in Family Court cases, which county officials claimed would interfere with child ...

