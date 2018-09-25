Don't Miss
Town justice in Ontario County resigns

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018 0

Erika A. Martin, town justice in Manchester, Ontario County, has resigned Town Justice and agreed never to be a judge again, after pleading guilty to grand larceny. The resignation was announced in a new release from the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Martin pleaded guilty in April to two felonies and one misdemeanor, for taking ...

