Trump says Dems using 'con game' to sink Kavanaugh court bid

Trump says Dems using ‘con game’ to sink Kavanaugh court bid

The Associated Press ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO September 25, 2018

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Tuesday of using a "con game" to try scuttling Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and disparaged the account of the second woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, saying she herself conceded she was "totally inebriated and all messed up." Trump's remarks came as Republicans worked to shore up ...

