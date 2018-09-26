Don't Miss
Home / News / Arizona prosecutor is GOP choice to question Kavanaugh and Ford

Arizona prosecutor is GOP choice to question Kavanaugh and Ford

By: The Washington Post Sean Sullivan, Josh Dawsey, and Rosalind S. Helderman September 26, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Republican senators have selected Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, a top senator announced Tuesday. Mitchell, the sex crimes bureau chief for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Phoenix, will query the two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo