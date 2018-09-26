Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   SPALLINA, ANTHONY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,234.82 VILLA, ANDREW J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,057.60 1000 HOWARD ROAD INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,965.82 A&J EXTERIOR FINISHERS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,054.29 DAVIS, MICHAEL D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,190.72 DIGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $33,343.69 JDEYINC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,886.86 JOHNSON, JANE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

