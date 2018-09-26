Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Siembor

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Siembor

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Unlawful surveillance – Unduly harsh and severe People v. Siembor KA 18-00403 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appeals from his conviction of 33 counts of unlawful surveillance and one count of possessing a sexual performance of a child. He argues that an aggregate indeterminate term of imprisonment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo