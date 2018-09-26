GRAWA Open House spotlights new members and career milestones

Don't Miss
By: Nora A. Jones September 26, 2018 0

Every September, the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys holds a social gathering primarily for the purpose of networking, introducing new members and acknowledging career milestones. On Sept. 25, the GRAWA Board of Directors and committee chairs gathered at Harris Beach PLLC to welcome new members and congratulate members celebrating 10 and 25 years in practice. ...

