Don't Miss
Home / News / Lockport judge resigns over misconduct

Lockport judge resigns over misconduct

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

Lockport Town Justice Leonard G. Tilney Jr. has resigned after a state investigation into misconduct. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday that Tilney’s resignation is effective Sept. 30, 2018, and he has agreed to never seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future. In August, the Commission notified Tilney that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo