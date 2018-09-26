Don't Miss
Mechanic’s Liens for September 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   HALL, MATTHEW D Favor: RAPID DRY INC Amount: $2,062 Property Address: 354 BALLAD AVENUE GREECE ROSEWOOD REALTY ROCHESTER LLC Favor: FPM REALTY LLC Amount: $31,118 Property Address: 4635 W HENRIETTA ...

