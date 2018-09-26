Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for September 14, 2018

Powers of Attorney for September 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BROAD STREET FUNDING TRUST I, Appoints: CELINK, FISHER, BEATRICE Appoints: FISHER, GREG NICHOLL, JOHN H Appoints: BREISTER, JENNIFER SWAN REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Appoints: CELINK, ZIMMERMANN, SIEGFRIED O Appoints: LENHARD, SONJA ZIMMERMANN, WILMA S Appoints: LENHARD, SONJA BLAAKMAN, MICHAEL Appoints: BLAAKMAN, ROBIN COLLINS, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo