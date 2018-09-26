Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Drug trafficking: United States v. Alston

Second Circuit – Drug trafficking: United States v. Alston

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Drug trafficking Possession of a firearm – Knowingly participate in conspiracy United States v. Alston 17-2405-cr Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Carney Background: The defendant, a former police officer, appealed from his convictions of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and a quantity of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo