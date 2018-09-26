The Daily Record announces 2018 Attorneys of the Year

The Daily Record has selected 14 members of the legal community and one law firm to receive 2018 Attorneys of the Year awards.

The Daily Record’s Attorneys of the Year awards honor outstanding attorneys through the Leaders in Law, Pro Bono, Judicial Excellence and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The Leaders in Law Award honors attorneys who have shown dedication to the legal profession and selfless, tireless commitment to the community.

The Pro Bono Award is presented to a firm whose lawyers show a commitment to doing pro bono work, with a high percentage of lawyers who perform pro bono work and a significant number of pro bono hours donated by the firm as a whole.

The Judicial Excellence Award honors an outstanding judge who exemplifies the highest standards of judicial excellence; efficiently, expeditiously and objectively manages cases and dockets; and is respected by, and has the confidence of, other judges, court staff, lawyers and others.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a lawyer whose career has helped shape the legal landscape in the Rochester area and who has shown longstanding commitment to the community.

“This year’s Attorneys of the Year honorees demonstrate excellence and achievement in the legal profession while also maintaining leadership roles in the communities in which they live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Their devotion of time and talent to the profession and to our community is commendable, and The Daily Record is pleased to recognize their many achievements.”

The 2018 Attorneys of the Year Awards will be presented Nov. 12 at a reception and dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, 125 East Main St. in Rochester. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Nov. 13 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.NYDailyRecord.com.

The 2018 honorees are:

Leaders in Law Award

William G. Bauer, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Lawrence Bice, Larimer Law PLLC

Patrick L. Cusato, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Jon P. Getz, Vahey Muldoon Reston Getz LLP

Heidi Schult Gregory, Harris Beach PLLC

Frank A. Novak, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Nadia N. Shahram, Esq., Matrimonial Mediation Services of Buffalo

Trent Sutton, Littler Mendelson P.C.

William F. Weir, Nixon Peabody LLP

Fiona Wolfe, Empire Justice Center

Pro Bono Award

Nixon Peabody LLP

Judicial Excellence Award

Hon. Christopher S. Ciaccio, Monroe County Court

Hon. Dandrea Lynn Ruhlmann, Monroe County Family Court

Lifetime Achievement Award

Margaret A. Clemens, Littler Mendelson P.C.

Sherman F. Levey, Boylan Code LLP