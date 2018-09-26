Don't Miss
Home / News / Uber will pay $148 million to settle data breach case

Uber will pay $148 million to settle data breach case

New York state will get $5.1 million

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

Uber has agreed to a $148 million settlement with all 50 states over a data breach in 2016. The agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. settles allegations it intentionally concealed the data breach in violation of state law. New York will receive about $5.1 million out of the $148 million. The settlement requires Uber to adopt new security practices ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo