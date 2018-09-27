Don't Miss
Home / News / Digital Rochester announces 2018 GREAT Awards

Digital Rochester announces 2018 GREAT Awards

By: Gino Fanelli September 27, 2018 0

Digital Rochester announced the 2018 Greater Rochester Excellence and Achievement in Technology (GREAT) Awards on Wednesday at an awards ceremony at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Since 2010, the GREAT Awards have recognized tech businesses, students and entrepreneurs who are leading the way in Rochester’s tech scene. This year’s awards featured nine categories: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo