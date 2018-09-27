Don't Miss
Home / News / DOJ hires vendor to help sift through massive trial data

DOJ hires vendor to help sift through massive trial data

By: The Associated Press September 27, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Department of Justice has hired an outside vendor to help sift through a massive amount of data from the computers of a New York-based self-improvement group accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex. The computers were seized from Albany-area residences associated with NXIVM co-founders Keith Raniere and Nancy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo