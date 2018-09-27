Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: The ‘Silver Tsunami’ and its effect on the transition of Rochester businesses

Keeping Your Balance: The ‘Silver Tsunami’ and its effect on the transition of Rochester businesses

By: Brian C. Hedges September 27, 2018 0

The statistics are clear: The age landscape is changing and will continue to change in the next decade and the Greater Rochester Area is not immune to this impending “Silver Tsunami.” Consider the following facts and figures… At a Macro Level1 Approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 in the United States each day. The Exit Planning Institute ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo