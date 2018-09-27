Second Circuit – Bankruptcy: In re: Matthew N. Murray

Don't Miss
September 27, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy Involuntary Chapter 7 – Judgment enforcement tactic In re: Matthew N. Murray 17-1272-bk Judges Walker, Hall, and Lohier Background: The creditor appellant appeals from the dismissal of the Chapter 7 involuntary bankruptcy petition filed against the debtor-appellee. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that it was within the court’s discretion ...

