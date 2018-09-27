Second Circuit – Immigration: Jaen v. Sessions

Don't Miss
September 27, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Order of removal – Birthright citizenship Jaen v. Sessions 17-1512 Judges Winter, Pooler, and Parker Background: The petitioner sought review of an order removing him from the United States. Ruling: The Second Circuit granted his petition. The court held that he acquired citizenship at birth through his parent and that the government ...

