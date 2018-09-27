Don't Miss
Home / News / The problem with making a sex-crimes prosecutor the face of Senate Judiciary Republicans

The problem with making a sex-crimes prosecutor the face of Senate Judiciary Republicans

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul September 27, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Tuesday that an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor will question Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations of sexual misconduct at a hearing on Thursday. By all accounts, bringing in Rachel Mitchell - chief of the special victims division of Maricopa County, Arizona, with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo