White House postpones meeting between Trump, Rosenstein

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER September 27, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — A highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was postponed until next week to avoid conflicting with a dramatic Senate hearing involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the White House said Thursday. The two were set to meet Thursday following news media reports that Rosenstein last year discussed ...

