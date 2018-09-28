Don't Miss
Home / Law / $191,000 awarded in suit against police officer

$191,000 awarded in suit against police officer

Punitive damages not warranted

By: Bennett Loudon September 28, 2018 0

A Rochester woman has been awarded $191,000 in a federal lawsuit accusing a Rochester police officer of false arrest and battery. Plaintiff Miriam McKnight filed the lawsuit in 2011 after an incident in which McKnight was arrested, handcuffed and pepper sprayed on the front porch of her house in front of her teenage son. The award includes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo