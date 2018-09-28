Don't Miss
Home / News / American Bar Association calls for FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations, delay in confirmation votes

American Bar Association calls for FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations, delay in confirmation votes

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn and Seung Min Kim September 28, 2018 0

The American Bar Association called on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday evening to halt the confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying it should not move forward until an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him can be completed. "The basic principles that underscore the Senate's constitutional duty of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo