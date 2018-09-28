Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 1, 2018

Court Calendars for October 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Vincenzo Burgio v Keyanna Fraguada, 452 Pullman Ave – John Nacca 9:30 a.m. 1—Ravin Ave Residense LLC v John Bruno, 62 Ravine Ave – Allen & O’Brien 2—Rochester Fire Equipment Co Inc v Margaret Walsh, 83 Howell St – Paul M Aloi 3—BH Group Life NY LLC v Valincia Tyson & Kenneth Shipp Sr, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo